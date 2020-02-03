|
Saratoga Springs - On Thursday, January 30, 2020 Isabel Baker left this world to join her husband Robertson. Born Isabel May Cooper she was the youngest of the four daughters of Florence and James Cooper. Together she and Bob raised five sons, Robertson, James (Lynn), Charles (Bonnie), Christopher (Lynn) and Thomas (Amy). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sissy, to her older sisters, graduated valedictorian of her class at age 16. She earned her teaching degree at Albany State where she met and subsequently married Bob in 1949. As a math teacher her career was often interrupted by the birth of her children. Besides teaching and the herculean task of raising five boys Isabel sold real estate and worked for both Skidmore and Empire State Colleges. She was also an accomplished seamstress, equestrian and the master of the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the caring professionals from Home of the Good Shephard and the Ensign Point unit at Schuyler Ridge nursing home. Services were private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or to the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/isabel-baker
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2020