SARATOGA SPRINGS - Isabelle Williams, age 87, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center.She was born in Tampa FL and spent most of her life as an educator, teaching in Florida, Michigan, and New York. In 1972 she accepted a position in the music department at Skidmore College, and she moved to Saratoga Springs, where she resided until her death. Isabelle remained active in her retirement years as a lecturer, performer, and teacher of private piano lessons. She treasured the wonderful friendships that so enriched her life; and she enjoyed reconnecting with the many students who stayed in touch throughout the years. She was most grateful to the Administrators and staff at Wesley, especially the nurses and aides on Five Springs, who took such good care of her during her residency.Isabelle was predeceased by her sister, Anna Maria Williams who died in 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin.At Isabelle’s request there will be no public viewing or service. Donations in Isabelle’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/isabelle-williams
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 13, 2020