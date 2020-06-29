Mr. James F. Arpey 73 , known as "Jim" or "Doc" to his friends passed away peacefully at the Vermont Veterans Home on Friday June 26, 2020 , he had relocated to the Veterans Home in 2019 from his home in Greenwich. Born in Saratoga Springs on February 13, 1947, he was the son of Dominic and Katherine (Longo) Arpey. Jim was a Vietnam Army veteran where he served as a Combat Medic. He retired from the State of New York where he worked at the Wilton Development Center as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aid. Jim was a very proud veteran and will be remembered as a man with a good heart and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He leaves his sons Dominick Arpey of Greenwich and Michael Arpey of Glens Falls, nephew Ronald Batchelder of Gansevoort, granddaughter Katherine Arpey, nieces Carlotta, Cassidy and Faith Batchelder. He was predeceased by his sister Carlotta Batchelder in 1986. Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on July 20, 2020 at 10am. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home in Bennington. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-arpey
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.