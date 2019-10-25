|
Saratoga Springs, NYReverend James Marshall Clark, Sr. passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday October 23, 2019. He was 87 years old.Born on August 8, 1932 in Staunton, VA, he was the son of the late Arthur E. Clark and Edna Jones Clark.Rev Clark proudly served as Staff Sargent in the United States Air force from 1952 to 1956.He retired the Federal Aviation Administration after 27 years of service. On April 26, 1981 he entered the ministry under Reverend Cyril Lamond at the Duryee Memorial A.M.E. Zion church. He became the Pastor of the Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church in Saratoga Springs in June of 1984 and became an ordained Deacon in December of 1984. He was the Pastor of the of this church for over 10 yearsHe was a member of various orders throughout the years including Tuscan #85, Zerubbabel #8 Albany Consistory #90, Grand Inspector General of the 33 degree and the Al Tabari Temple # 121. In his leisure, James enjoyed watching various sporting eventsSurvivors include his wife Maxine Clark of Ballston Spa, NY, his sons, James Martin Clark of CT, and Trevor Clark of CA, a daughter Cathy Lawyer of Rotterdam, NY, a grandson, Maxwell A. Clark, step children, Mickey Willard, Fellee Lewis, Carmen Lewis, Asha Lewis, Adam Lewis, Allen Lewis and Brenda Whitaker, a sister Evelyn Porter, and a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren.Calling house will be held on Monday October 27, 2019 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 from 4-7 pm and from 11 to 12 pm on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church on Crescent St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral Services will follow the calling hours on Thursday at 12:00 pm at the church.Burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd Saratoga, NY at 2:00 pmMemorial donations can be made in his memory to the National Hospice Foundation or to a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-clark-1
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 27, 2019