It is with great sadness that the Dwyer family announces the passing of James on 2/25/19. James, known to friends and family as Jimmy and later as JD was an inspiration to all who knew him. Having moved to Colorado in his early twenties after a couple of memorable post high school years, JD enjoyed rock climbing, riding his Harley, and working as a steel worker. Some thirty years ago, JD sustained an injury which to most would have been an insurmountable event. Not for him. He continued to ride his Harley trike, even making several long trips to the east coast as well as a trip to the Keys of Florida. JD married his wife Karen in 2000 and they have lived in a beautiful area called Larkspur ever since. He transitioned to head estimator for the same company he was working for at the time of his injury and continued in that capacity until his passing. His quiet refusal to submit to his limitations has been inspiring to all of us. He will be greatly missed.JD leaves behind his wife, Karen, as well as his Loving Mom Patricia and brother Kevin as well as Uncle Kevin, Aunt Carol, Aunt Joan, many loving cousins and two nephews in the Dwyer, Pehl, and McCarthy families. He joins his Dad George who passed in 1993.Private services will be held locally at a date yet to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations to any Spinal Cord Injury research would be very appreciated. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-dwyer
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 3, 2019