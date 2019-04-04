Middle Grove, NY – James Edward Fisher passed away on the evening of April 3, 2019. He was born April 25, 1966 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Warren (Bud) and Kathleen Fisher (née Pemrick) of Johnstown New York, where Jim attended elementary school. The family moved to South Glens Falls where he attended Tanglewood Elementary and graduated from South Glens Falls High School. Jim attended Junior College of Albany graduating with a degree in Interior Design. One of his greatest joys was caring for his three nieces. Jim is survived by his partner of 27 years Robert Roeckle; his twin sister Amy (Brian) Wilcox; nieces Allison, Emma, and Morgan Wilcox; his sister Julie (Josh) Wilde; nephews Samuel and John Wilde; brother-in-law Roland (Jacqueline) Roeckle; niece and nephew Kristen and William Roeckle; sisters-in-law Lora (Kevin) Brown and nephew Adam Brown, Lynda Roeckle, and Lea Andrew; nieces Julia and Maria Andrew; his sisters Kate (Elliott) Hauser and Karen Williams; his brothers Brian (Donna) Maas and Warren Maas. At Mr. Fisher’s request there will be no services, his ashes will be scattered at his residence shared with Mr. Roeckle. In lieu of flowers please make any donations in his name to DCI - Rubin Dialysis Centers, 59C Myrtle Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or .Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-edward-fisher Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary