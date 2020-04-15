|
|
James Ellis Lowe II died on April 9, 2020, one of the many victims of Covid-19. He was seventy-four. At the time of his death he was a resident of Wingate at Weston, a skilled nursing facility in the Boston suburbs.Jim was born on September 17, 1945 in Torrington, Connecticut, the eldest son of Robert and Jane (Pearce) Lowe. He lived most of his life in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs, New York.Jim attended Albany Academy, where he played football, basketball and baseball; and learned to speak German. He was a big and physical youngster, liking to rough-house with his brothers, cousins and friends.His friends and family described Jim as “larger than life”; he was spirited, spontaneous and fun-loving. When he was young, he was an avid water skier -- even learning to ski backwards and trying barefoot skiing. He tried skydiving and played club rugby. As an adult, he loved to hike and cross-country ski in the Adirondacks with friends, sometimes taking on challenging full-day routes.He was also a hopeless romantic, who enjoyed being in love. He liked opera and ballet.After graduating from the Academy, Jim attended Lafayette College, whose big rival in football was Lehigh University. The night before the big game, Jim and three other freshmen were caught by Lehigh students as they were painting Lafayette colors on the Lehigh football field. Jim and the others were released unharmed, but only after agreeing to have their heads shaved. This made for quite a story in the local papers, and quite a buzz around the Lowe family dinner table at Thanksgiving.Jim transferred to Union College, graduating with a BA in English. While at Union he was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Society. After graduating, he had a successful career in the medical equipment field, where he had the opportunity to visit Japan to meet with suppliers. Late in his career he left the medical field to open Gallery100, an art gallery on Broadway in downtown Saratoga, in partnership with Deborah Martin.Jim chose to live in Saratoga Springs. For many years he owned a home at 100 Union Avenue, just several blocks from the racetrack, where his front porch afforded a great spot to observe the comings and goings of the crowds.Jim was a consummate story-teller. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he was a bit of a story-maker. He liked nothing better than to tell stories about his family and friends, and to engage in friendly banter with those whom he drew into his circle. His laugh was infectious. He had a remarkable memory for the details of life that made his stories richer.Jim is survived by two brothers and sisters-in law, Cameron and Joanne Lowe of Port St Lucie, FL; and Stephen and Gail Lowe of Chatham, MA; also by an uncle Robert Pearce of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. While he had no children of his own, he enjoyed his six nieces and nephews, all of whom survive him: Ramsey Lowe of Colorado Springs, CO; Katherine Owens of Needham, MA; Sarah Murphy of Needham, MA; Eben Lowe of Cambridge, MA; Alexander Lowe of Wethersfield, CT; and Allison Lowe of Boston, MA.Late in his life, Jim suffered a number of health setbacks including a stroke and the onset of frontal-lobe dementia. Eventually his disabilities required nursing home care. While his quality of life was substantially diminished, he never lost his sense of humor, nor his memories of the life he lived so fully.A service for Jim will be held at the family’s church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a date will be set after the “all-clear” signal for gathering has been given.Friends are encouraged to make a donation to their local food banks in Jim’s honor. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-ellis-lowe-ii
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 16, 2020