James Forrest Herbert, of Ballston Spa., son of the late Arlene Eleanor (Riemer) and Benjamin Forrest Herbert passed away on June 18, 2019. Born in Chicago on August 9, 1951, he grew up in Skokie, IL, Cleveland Heights and Wickliffe, Ohio, before moving to Latham as a young child. Following graduation from Shaker High School, Jim began working for Kmart in Latham, and he continued in that position there and in Queensbury for over 33 years. He had a passion for sports, especially golf, where he carried an eight handicap. He enjoyed traveling to play at a variety of courses throughout the country. He was also an avid Mets and Giants fan. Jim is survived by his sister, Gayle (Wally) Davis of Venice, FL, his niece, Amanda (Matthew) Twinam of Latham, and nephew Justin (Becca Anzalone) Davis of Boulder, CO. He is a great uncle to Paige Twinam and Eleanor Davis. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-forrest-herbert
Published in The Saratogian on June 22, 2019