James (Jim) Hogan, 87, of Avon, formerly of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019.Jim enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. Upon his return, he earned a degree at the State University of New York at Cobleskill.In 1958, he married the love of his life—the former Kathleen Galvin, who later became an acclaimed short story writer. They raised five children during the time he worked as president of the company he established, Sarataoga Laboratories, Inc.Jim’s work did not define him. He adored his wife, children, and grandchildren and supported them in everything they did. He never missed one of his son’s football games and enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball, basketball and soccer. He was immensely proud of his children and the people they became. Jim was bold and had sense of adventure. He hiked and climbed many of the Adirondack Mountains, took flying lessons in his sixties, learned to downhill ski when he was 65, and took motorcycle lessons when he was 72 years old. His retirement years were active, filled with tennis, biking, pickle ball, dancing, and pot-luck dinners with friends.Jim was a passionate Boston Red Sox fan and a proud “Subway Alumni” of the University of Notre Dame. ND game watch parties were a favorite family activity.Jim never sought the spotlight, but delighted in the controlled chaos of Christmas gatherings and other family occasions.He was a man of faith who lived the Golden Rule. By word and deed he instilled a love of God and family. He always put others first and, in doing so, taught his family innumerable lessons about character.His family will miss his quiet but sly smile and his infectious laugh.Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen “Kay” (nee Galvin); loving children Steve (Jen Larner) Hogan, Dan (Shannon) Hogan, Shaun (Christine) Hogan, Paul (Melanie) Hogan and Kathleen (Andrew) Kern; and grandchildren Hannah, Laura (Sean), Kevin, Macklin, Kaela Anoush, Kara, Bryan, Hogan and Zach.Preceded in death by his sister Margaret; brother John; grandson Kevin; and parents, John and Catherine Hogan.Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Funeral mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am atHoly Trinity Church 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon.For those wishing to pay respects to the family, friendswill gather to celebrate his life at The Lodge at Avenbury Lakes located at 35400 Middleton Drive Avon OH on January 4, 2020 from 11:30 to 1:30.Arrangements entrusted to BUSCH FUNERAL HOME. 440-937-6175www.buschcares.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-jim-hogan
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 3, 2020