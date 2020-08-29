Malta, NY- James J. Sager, returned to his heavenly home on August 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am from St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park, Center Rd. Clifton Park NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com