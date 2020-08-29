1/
James J. Sager
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malta, NY- James J. Sager, returned to his heavenly home on August 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am from St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park, Center Rd. Clifton Park NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved