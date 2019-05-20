|
Surrounded by family, James Joseph (Joe) Allen, 72, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Concord, North Carolina. By his side was his wife of over 50 years, Roberta (Bobbie).The son of Mr. and Mrs. James (Lenora) Allen, Joe was born and raised in Hazel Hurst, a small town in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania, where he played in the high school marching band and learned woodworking skills from his dad.Upon graduating high school, he joined the United States Air Force in 1966, which took him across the country before being stationed overseas in Vietnam. He served proudly for three years before being honorably discharged in 1969, and remained a lifelong member of the VFW.The Air Force also brought Joe to Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, NY where he met Bobbie Lancaster - a young student at a local college. The meeting changed both their lives, as they would soon be married, and eventually settle into a home in Saratoga Springs, NY, where they raised four boys and Joe built a career in the New York State Tax & Finance Department, working his way up to Director and earning the prestigious Governor's Award for excellent job performance in 1994.But Joe wasn't all work and no play. An avid baseball fan, Joe shared his love of the game with his own boys and countless young sluggers in the Saratoga Little League as a coach for many years, as well as an umpire. A keen reader and history buff, he always had a book or two within arm's reach. And for those that knew him, Joe was a very competitive Trivial Pursuit player with family, friends and neighbors. He also inherited his father's talent for woodworking, the fruits of which he generously gifted to family and friends.Joe is survived by his wife Bobbie (Lancaster) Allen and his sons Brian (Patricia) of Concord, N.C.; Daniel (Maureen) of Alexandria, Va.; Michael (Dana) of Jacksonville, Fl.; and Matthew (Kristy) of Grovetown, Ga. And while he and Bobbie raised four boys, they were blessed with five granddaughters: Kate, Molly, Lauren, Shelby and Erin, who were an enormous source of pride. They, and several nieces and nephews, all share fond memories of their beloved Papa and Uncle Joe.The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, North Carolina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1400 Suther Road, Charlotte, N.C. Joe will be laid to rest with military honors on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, N.C.The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Veterans Heart Group - 111 Commanche Court, Statesville, NC 28677.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Allen family.Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-joseph-allen
Published in The Saratogian on May 21, 2019