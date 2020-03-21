|
Halfmoon - Dr. James (Jim) Leo Manning passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 peacefully in his home, with Barbara, his wife of 48 years and his children by his side. Born James Leo Manning, on June 6th, 1938 in Auburn, NY to the late Paul Leo and Marguerite Martin Manning. After high school, Jim went on to join the US Navy in 1956, serving his country for 4 years with honorable discharge.Jim was married to his loving, devoted wife Barbara Jane Reding in 1971. Along with his wife, he is survived by four children: Margot (Richard) Cirino, Kristina (Roland) Dubrey, Jennifer Manning, and James Nicholas (Sheryl) Manning. Jim was fortunate enough to have the cherished time with his Grandchildren, Ethan and Sydney Dubrey and Samantha, Kelly, and Ryan Manning, his brother, John Paul Manning (Paula) and his lifelong friend, Joe Dessel (Barbara).In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie (Midge) Pasco Manning, mother of Margot and Kristina, his sister Barbara and his brother David.The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their care and support to both Jim and the family during his final days.A Memorial Visitation, Service, and burial with Military Honors is being planned and will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 and Hopesoars.org for the research of the Parkinson’s community.To leave a message for Jim’s family, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please www.mcveighfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-james-jim-leo-manning
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 22, 2020