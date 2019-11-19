|
|
Ballston Spa, NY - James M. Noonan, MD of Ballston Spa passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on March 6, 1951 in Schenectady to the late Richard and Arlene (Golden) Noonan. Dr. Noonan grew up in Ballston Spa and Albany. He graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1969 and from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY in 1973 before attending Albany Medical College, where he graduated in 1980. He spent the next six years serving in the United States Navy before his honorable discharge from active duty as a Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Noonan entered private practice in Internal Medicine and was a partner of Saratoga Medical Associates (later Community Care Physicians) until 2009, and he will be remembered as a devoted and caring physician. Dr. Noonan was an avid gardener who completed the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Master Gardening course. He was active in his community, serving first on the Board of Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties and later as a mentor through the Saratoga Mentoring program. He was also a founding member of the Wilton Rotary Club, eventually serving as its President from 2011-2012. Dr. Noonan met the future Dr. Anne Marthy-Noonan in 1974, and they were married in 1978. After their time in the Navy, they settled in Saratoga Springs and raised two children, Timothy (Suzanne) and Margaret Noonan. In addition to his wife of 41 years and children, Dr. Noonan is also survived by his sister Mary Ann (David) Prendergast; his brothers Michael (Karen) and Francis (Nancy) Noonan; his sister-in-law Nancy Noonan (wife of the late Thomas Noonan); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Dorsey - a former colleague - for her care and help over the past 10 years but especially over the last several weeks, as well as Betty Patrick for her devoted care over the last several months. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice 179 Lawrence St. or to Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties, 142 Regent St., Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm on Thursday (November 21) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518) 584-5373. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Friday (November 22) in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Private Burial with military honors will be at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 20, 2019