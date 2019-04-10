The Saratogian Obituaries
Saratoga Springs, NY - James R. Flanders, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).All are invited to share in celebrating Jim’s life at 10am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave. Saratoga Springs.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-r-flanders
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 11, 2019
