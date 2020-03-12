|
Saratoga Springs, NY - James F Rich died Wednesday March 11, 2020 surrounded by family and close friends in Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs NY. Born on Long Island, NY to the late David C Rich and Evelyn V Catherall on January 12, 1964, he was the youngest of 3 brothers and had 2 step brothers and a step sister. Jim ran his own construction business in Saratoga called Rich Contracting. He loved his work, and always made every day a fun, adventurous time. Jim was known by all for his extremely giving and loving heart; he found so much joy and fulfillment in helping anyone who needed it. There was nothing more important to Jim than his enormous family, and his loyalty to them was unmatched. Those that remember him will forever reminisce about his jovial personality. "Jimbo" could always be found listening to loud classic rock music and making up his own dance moves. He enjoyed long motorcycle trips and days spent on Saratoga Lake with his family. Jim is preceded in death by his mother Evelyn V Kolinoski and his father David C Rich. Survivors include his three children Karley J Hoffman, Kristina M Mobilia and James M. Rich; five grandchildren; brothers Donald Kolinoski, David Rich, Steven Rich, John Rich; sister Jessica Rich; and his long term dear friend Lori Ellis. Jim was blessed with a very large family that included aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call from 11am to 2pm Sunday, March 15 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-f-rich
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 13, 2020