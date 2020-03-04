|
Saratoga Springs - James Robert (Jim) Anderson, aged 71, passed away at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by family and friends on March 2, 2020. He was born in Albany, NY, son of Robert and Jean Yare Anderson on March 20, 1948. He graduated from Burnt Hills High School in 1960.Jim married the love of his life Ida Rougie, in 1968. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter Donna Lange (Rodney) of Ballston Spa and son Brenton Anderson (Wendy Welsh) of South Glens Falls. He was much loved by his four grandchildren Morgan, Dylan, Jordan and James and two great-grandchildren Natalie and Carter. Also surviving are his two sisters, Judy Kennedy of Wilton and Barbara Brunelle (Bob) of Queensbury and several nieces and nephews.At the request of the family there will be no services. You may honor his life with a contribution to the , or the American Diabetes Association or a cause of your own choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-robert-jim-anderson
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 5, 2020