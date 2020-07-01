SARATOGA SPRINGS: James Robert Logan, passed away on April 15, 2020. A funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Carol Miller officiating.Interment will follow at 12 noon at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance to 33% capacity. We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19 and the requirement to wear a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.