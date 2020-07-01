James Robert Logan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARATOGA SPRINGS: James Robert Logan, passed away on April 15, 2020. A funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Carol Miller officiating.Interment will follow at 12 noon at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance to 33% capacity. We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19 and the requirement to wear a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Interment
12:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved