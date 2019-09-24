|
Saratoga Springs, NY – James Steven Cavalluzzo passed away September 21, 2019. Born in Flushing, NY on May 1, 1979 to Mike and Rose Cavalluzzo, he lived in Oakland Gardens until 2013. James attended local schools; PS 213, IS 74, Cardozo HS, and Queensborough Community College, and believed that people should learn things that matter. To James, this meant memorizing FDR’s speeches, and enough math to be able to “handicap.” In Queens, he was a regular visitor to Belmont Race Course and after he was moved upstate, to handle a medical condition, he prided himself on attending Saratoga Race Course every day- for 40 days. James talked track with everybody from first timers, to trainers and owners. He loved doing that, and was good at it. James loved all animals, in fact his next door neighbor had a dog who would keep him company if he was home alone. James loved Jinx, the dog but the love of his life was a cat named Missy Mew. She was a stray who, although was courted by many families, chose James’ house to live in. He considered Missy to be his best friend. When Missy developed a kidney condition, as James had, he railed against the unfairness of not having dialysis for cats. As her health worsened, he and his family mad the sad decision to put her down. He could not consider another animal after Missy, because he didn’t want his heart broken again. Survived by his sister, Andrea, and his parents Mike and Rose- James had a great group of friends he had developed in Saratoga. He recently had a barbeque at his house and James’ family is saying he had his wake before he died, instead of after. That epitomizes James- he did things his own way, no matter how many people tried to convince him otherwise. After a full racing season, a few lucky bets at the track and racino, and a good party with friends, the universe decided James did not need another winter in the place her referred to “The Artic.” James’ family would like to say, “We are glad that he doesn’t have to deal with his health issues any longer, but he is already missed. Before he passed away he had dialysis three times a week since 2013. We thank the staff at DCI (formerly Rubin Dialysis Center) for making James feel so at home there. The police, EMT’s, inspectors, coroners, funeral home, and cemetery people that we had to talk to were all wonderful and as sympathetic as could be, and we thank them.” Relatives and friends may call from 4PM to 8PM on Thursday, September 26 at the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will take place Friday, September 27 at 10AM at Greenridge cemetery Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-steven-cavalluzzo
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 25, 2019