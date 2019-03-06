|
|
BALLSTON SPA - Jane Ann Bretz, age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on November 26, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Lester L. Grimmell Sr. and Catharine R. Cullum Grimmell.Jane is survived by her son, Thomas Bretz; daughters, Charmaine Bretz Connor, Catherine Bretz (Aquirre Oscar); grandchildren, Alexandra Bretz-Aquirre, Angelica Bretz-Aquirre, Morgan Connor, Koda Connor, Porscha Connor, Zachary, Kristyn, Kieran, Julia, Amber Bretz and many friends who will miss her dearly.Jane was educated in the parochial school system, attending St. Theresa’s in Brooklyn, New York.Jane’s religious education led her to Carmelite Convent, where she devoted herself for two years.Jane began her law enforcement career at the FBI. She then became the first female Sheriff in Nassau County, where she spent 25 years until her retirement.Jane was a very loyal, kind, compassionate and generous woman. She loved cooking, decorating, live Jazz music, all animals, and was an avid reader. Jane was well known in her circle of friends for her joy of life, spontaneity, her keen wit and tremendous sense of humor.She will be remembered not only for her wisdom but brave and innovative ideas and attitudes.She is preceded in death by her brother, Lester Grimmell and son-in-law, Michael Connor.A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 15 W High St, Ballston Spa, NY. Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 3:45 pm prior to the service at the church.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-ann-bretz
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 7, 2019