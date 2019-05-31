|
|
Jane Ellen Camenga, passed away on April 13, 2019, at the Nottingham, Jamesville, NY. Jane was born March 24, 1925 in Saratoga Springs, to Leon and Marvel Dwyer. She graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1943 and was honored to receive the Yaddo Medal for Scholarship and Character. She remained close to her hometown all during her adult life, participating in high school reunions until 2017. Jane graduated with a BS degree from Syracuse University in 1947 and taught business subjects in Cherry Valley for two years. She married Robert Camenga on September 3, 1949 and they enjoyed 68 years together until his death in 2017. Jane was a stay at home mom for many years, resuming her teaching career briefly as a substitute teacher in Syracuse. She was a school secretary at Bishop Grimes High School for twelve years and a medical secretary for Dr. William Wright for the next ten years. Jane was an active volunteer for numerous organizations, and with her husband, was honored as 2004 Volunteer of the Year by Meals on Wheels. Jane enjoyed sports well into her eighties: bowling in leagues, playing tennis and golf. A member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years, she served on numerous committees and as financial secretary. Jane was always on the go and could be counted on whenever and wherever she was needed, whether by family, friends, or the community. Jane was predeceased by Bob’s brother Mike and sister-in-law Pat Camenga, brother-in-law Jack Davis. She is survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Davis and their children: Carol McNeil (David), William (Cathy) and Richard (Amy), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 5833 East Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville on June 8, 11AM. Memorial gifts may be made to Yaddo at yaddo.org. Condolences may be left at www.ballweg-lunsford.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-ellen-camenga
Published in The Saratogian on June 2, 2019