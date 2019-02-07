|
Jane Herman, 82, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.Born July 30, 1936 in Putnam, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Richard Delano and Janet Winton Williamson.Jane was a graduate of New Milford High School in Connecticut.In 1982 in Florida, she married her husband, Donald Herman, who preceded her in death in 2011.Surviving are her two sisters, Maureen R. (Carey) Probst of Lock Haven and Sara (Gareth “Pete”) Gilbert of Ballston Spa, NY and two nephews, Brian Probst of Lock Haven and Darren Probst of Germantown, MD.Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pennsylvania.Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-herman
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 8, 2019