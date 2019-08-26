|
RICHMONDVILLE: Jane L. Dowdell, 63, of State Route 10, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown with her loving sisters by her side.Born on March 5, 1956 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Cowles) Goodnow.Jane graduated from St. Peters High School in 1974. She then attended Mohegan Community College in Norwich, CT.She was employed at the Lazy Lizard Jimmy Buffet Retail Store in Marathon, FL for 20 years. Most recently she worked at Lowe’s Hardware Store in Oneonta for a few years until her retirement in 2018.Jane enjoyed cooking, sewing, living simply, being retired, spending time with her family, and really enjoyed being with her grandson, Logan. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh.Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer D’Alessandro; and one brother, Gregory Goodnow.Following the passing of her daughter, Jennifer, Jane lovingly took care of her grandson Logan, who loved his grandmother and will miss her very much.Survivors include one grandson, Logan D’Alessandro; her special friend and partner, who loved Jane very much, Fred Leith of Richmondville; five sisters, Jean Bensen (Fred) of Corinth, Joan Colson (Keith) of Porter Corners, Judy Shinn (Don) of Wilton, Janet Baker of Greenfield, and Jackie Green (Ricks) of Milford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Steven Harness, officiating.Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.Friends may call from Noon to 1:30 pm., Wednesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown for their kindness and compassionate care given to Jane and to the family during her stay. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-l-dowdell
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 27, 2019