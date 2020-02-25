Home

Jane Langdon Dorn

Jane Langdon Dorn Obituary
Webster, NY, formerly of Clifton Park, February 20, 2020. Predeceased by her husband and daughter. Jane is survived by 2 sons; sister; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Jane taught in the Shenendowa School District. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450. To share a memory of Jane or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 26, 2020
