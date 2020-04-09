|
South Glens Falls, NY - Jane McBride James, formerly of Foxhall Drive in Saratoga Springs, died on April 6, 2020. She was born April 25, 1927 to the late James D. McBride and Marie Farnan McBride in Stillwater, NY. She was married to James Bernard James of Saratoga Springs who died in 1995. She attended a one room rural school, District #9 in the town of Stillwater until second grade. Her family moved to Saratoga Springs and Jane continued school at #3 school on Catherine St. She graduated from Saratoga High School, class of 1944, having proudly served as the senior class president. Jane graduated from Skidmore College, department of Nursing, class of 1948. After graduation she was instrumental in starting the Saratoga Skidmore Alumni Club that is now the Skidmore College Capital District Regional. Jane volunteered for many years with the Saratoga Hospital Guild in the Saratoga Hospital Medical Library, and with the Moreau Community Center Library. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the Saratoga Spa Ladies Golf league for many years. Jane was predeceased by her sisters Helen L. Berrigan and Margaret McBride, both of Saratoga Springs. And her brother James A. McBride of Schenectady NY. Survivors are her daughter Mary Lou Ranck of Alexandria, VA, John B. James of Vero Beach, FL, and Paul J. James of South Glens Falls and their spouses Jay, Dianne and Anastasia, respectively. Grandchildren Jennifer, Missy and Danielle. And four great grandchildren. Donations may be made to: Moreau Community Center 144 Main St South Glens Falls NY 12803. A mass and memorial service will be held at St Clements’s Church in Saratoga Springs at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-m-james
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 12, 2020