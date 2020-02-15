|
|
Saratoga Springs:Janet A. Howells, 77, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born on September 26, 1942, she was the daughter of Clinton and Myrtle ‘Pat’ Allen. She grew up in Latham and was a member of Shaker High School’s Class of 1960 eventually calling Saratoga Springs home.Jan was a serial entrepreneur. Her career began in real estate where she was involved in all aspects of real estate ultimately owning her own agency. In 1997 Jan found her biggest passion, being of service to seniors. Jan was the founder and CEO of Senior Solutions of Saratoga Springs, the first business in Saratoga to deliver compassionate in home care to seniors. Senior Solutions’ cared for elderly clients in Saratoga, Schenectady and Warren counties for two decades before being acquired by Wesley Senior Living.Jan graciously gave her time to issues serving seniors in her beloved Saratoga Springs. She served as secretary of the Mayor’s Seniors Advisory Committee, as treasurer of the Senior Center of Saratoga Springs and on the New York State Wide Senior Action Council.Jan loved to socialize and play a variety of games with her many friends at The Summit. She was also fond of animals especially her cat Sunshine.Jan was predeceased by her son Todd Maiuccoro. She is survived by her daughter Janet Faraone (Nick); sister Helen Dix (Jim); grandchildren Nicholas, Emily, Olivia and Amanda, and Amanda’s family Steve, Catherine and Robert Hillerman.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 18 from 10:30am to Noon at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at Noon.Memorial contributions in memory of Jan may be made to the Saratoga Senior Center or The Wesley Community.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-a-howells
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 16, 2020