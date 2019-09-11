|
Saratoga - Janet C. Germaine, 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga.Born on March 3, 1924, in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Tynan) Smith.Janet graduated from Sea Cliff High School in Sea Cliff, NY class of 1942.On September 9, 1944, Janet married Howard Germaine, they spent 50 years together until his passing in April of 1995. Janet enjoyed being home and raising her children. She was an avid gardener and loved her dogs. Janet was a member of the Pine Grove Community Church in Saratoga for many years.In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband, Howard and her sister, Marion Simmons and her husband, Wally.Left to cherish her memory include her children, Glenn Germaine and his wife, Morag, Carol Campbell and her husband, Tom, Richard Germaine and his wife, Linda; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Gregory, Bradley, Heather, Richard Jr., Aaron and Jesse; her great-grandchildren, Otto, Rocco, Emma, Ben, Andrew, Amelia, William, Alex, McKenna, Suzanna, River and Daisy; her special dog friend, Gigi; and several cousins.Friends may call from 5 to 6pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Pine Grove Community Church, 59 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.A Funeral Service will be conducted at 6pm following the calling hour at the church, Pastor Mark Kehrer officiating.Burial will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595.Memorial donations in Janet’s memory can be made to Pine Grove Community Church, 59 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Janet’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-c-germaine
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 12, 2019