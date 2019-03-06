|
GANSEVOORT - Janet C. Mosher, age 73, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family. She he was born on October 31, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Maynard Allen and Elaine Allen. Janet was a homemaker who loved sewing and crafting as well as playing bingo. She was quite the accomplished seamstress that gave her time and services to many. Janet loved to cook for her family, her home was always open to a good meal. Janet embraced everyone as a new friend, and freely gave her time to help anyone she could. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert Mosher of 29 years; daughter, Elaine Villafana (Blair Jacobs); son, Robert Mosher; stepdaughters, Christine Fortune, Karen Mosher, Lynne Dugan, and Ginny Juckett (Jeff); sister-in-law, Marie Peck (Carl); fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Barnes; brother, James Allen; and grandson, Dominic Villafana. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 5 pm to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website atwww.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-c-mosher
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 7, 2019