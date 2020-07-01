Saratoga Springs – Janice DeMaria, 78, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Evaldo and Lillian (Colamaria) Palmetto. Janice was born and raised in Saratoga Springs. She was a member of the Principessa Elena Society and both the Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa Senior Center. Janice loved animals, she loved to travel and be outdoors, and she really loved socializing with her friends, especially going out for dinner and a movie. Above all else, Janice loved her family. She was so proud to be a grandmother or “Nana” as some would call her. Perhaps her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Janice is predeceased by her husband Joseph W. DeMaria. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Jim) Cameron, son William (Tanya) DeMaria, grandchildren Timothy and Thomas Chandler and Grace and William DeMaria. She is also survived by her brother Nicholas (Madeline) Palmetto and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, Janice’s family thought it would be appropriate for memorial donations to be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. To ensure the safety of family and the community, Janice’s family has chosen to celebrate a private funeral service at William J. Buke & Sons Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Peter’s Cemetery. When the covid-19 pandemic is behind us, all family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Janice’s life. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/janice-demaria
Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.