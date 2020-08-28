Janice Fox

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Janice Marie (Jannie) Meredith Fox, 81 of Saratoga Springs NY passed away Wednesday, August 26 th , 2020 peacefully at home. Janice was born September 3 rd , 1938 in Sayre, PA., the daughter of Dean and Marian Meredith. She married Leo Fox April 28 th , 1962 in Towanda, PA. Janice’s husband had passed away February 21 st , 1991. Janice is survived by her daughters Stephanie Fox Curran of Saratoga Springs NY, Professor Stacey Fox of Lansing, MI. By her sons Scott Fox of Galway NY, and Dean fox; Daughter in law Sherie Fox of Galway, NY. Her lights and loves of her life are her grandchildren: Kathryn Curran and Sullivan Curran of Saratoga Springs NY; Shauni Fox of Galway, NY. Her sister Marilee Brown of Wysox, PA and several nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Margaret and a niece Susan. In her younger years she was drum Majorette for her beloved Towanda Black Knights High School Marching Band. Served as Polio Queen and Dairy Princess as well as singing in a trio with her sister and in the choir of the Methodist church. As a loving mom she was a girl scout leader; CCD teacher; baseball and basketball auxiliary mom; family taxi driver and most importantly a cheerleader for her childrens sporting and music events. Her working career included Exec Admin Asst for Dupont; Switchboard operator at Saratoga Springs HS; Senior Typist; and retiring from Maplewood Manor Nursing Home. Janice had spent her “free time” volunteering for: March of dimes; M.S.; Hospice and all levels of schools as her children grew. She loved to play piano; sing; write poems; draw doodles, board games and was an avid reader. She had really enjoyed reading spy novels. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment with a graveside service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with Father Chavilier officiating. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to: The Franklin Community Center Inc. Located at 10 Franklin St Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The phone number for the center is (518) 587-9826. The center provides families with clothing, a food pantry; an after school program and a homeless shelter. For online condolences, visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-fox-1