Simpsonville, SC – Jarvis E. Rowland, Sr., 101, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born February 21, 1919 to the late Joseph and Florence Rowland in Porter Corners, NY. A graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1938, Jarvis went on to serve in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1945. Jarvis lived a full life in which he became involved in many organizations. In Porter Corners he was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Porter Corners Fire Company #2, and the Greenfield Grange. For the past 72 years he was an active member of the Masons. In Greenfield Center he was a Mason at St. Johns #22; in Saratoga Springs he was a member of the Washington Commander #33 and Crypstand Council #37; in Lehigh, Florida he was a Mason at Lehigh Lodge #344; and the St. Johns Chapter #103 in South Carolina. Along with his parents, Jarvis is predeceased by his wife Esther Rowland, who passed in 1978; his wife Nellie Coville-Rowland, who passed away in April of this year; Bessie Wadsley, a companion for many years; his wife Jean McMurray; a sister Gertrude Rowland; and 4 brothers: Warren, Winston, Myron, and Ralph Rowland. He leaves behind two sons: James (his wife Mary) and Jarvis, Jr. (his wife Barbara), a sister Ruth Hayes, a brother Henry Rowland, his step daughter Beverly Young, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Masons, Franklin Lodge #22, PO Box 290, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jarvis-e-rowland-sr