GANSEVOORT - Jason A. Boldt age 38, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home in Gansevoort, NY.He was born on May 20, 1981 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Tina M (McEachron) Boldt and Peter M Boldt.A memorial service will be postponed to a later date due to our present circumstances with social distancing.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, visitwww.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 29, 2020