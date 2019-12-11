|
|
Ballston Spa: Jean B. Carter, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on November 26, 1930, she was the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth Brower.Jean was a paralegal working for several lawyers’ offices in Ballston Spa, retiring in 2000. She loved her job and was an avid reader. Jean was a devoted mother and took great pride in raising her six children. Her family was her greatest joy and she treasured the time they shared together.She was predeceased by her husband Elliery and her six siblings. Jean is survived by her children Karen Manhey (Bill), Laurie Carter, Teresa LeClare (John), Jeffery Carter (Terry), Joseph Carter (Amy), and Bradley Carter (Ginger); nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10am Saturday, December 14 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at 9:45am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Factory Village Cemetery in the Spring.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-b-carter
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 12, 2019