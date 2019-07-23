Home

Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Jean Brower Griswold Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS Jean Brower Griswold, beloved wife to Mal, mother to Kathy and Lynn, grandmother to Gina, Shelley, Erika, Jenn and Chris; great-grandmother to Connor, Aidan, Josh, Cameron, Bella, Gracelin, Emerson, Griffin, Jay, Ty, and Sawyer; passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 with family by her side at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs.Jean grew up in Saratoga Springs with her younger sister, Betty (deceased) and brother, Bill. She met Mal in Ellenville when he was home on Naval leave, and it was love at first sight. They spent 68 wonderful years together until Mal’s passing in 2014. Jean wanted nothing more than to take care of her husband and family. She often remarked how lucky her family was to have each other. We will truly miss our “Sunshine” every day. We love you.Also surviving are her brother Bill (Emily), nieces, Terry and Kim (Ray), nephew John (Ursula), grandchildren-in-law Liam, Nora, John, and Dana. She was pre-deceased by husband Malvern, mother Ruth, father Ralph, sister Betty, great-grandson Michael and son-in-law Ralph.All services will be private at Jean’s request at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rt 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. The burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.Donations in memory of Jean can be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-brower-griswold
Published in The Saratogian on July 24, 2019
