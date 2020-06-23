Jean Elizabeth Lloyd, age 90, died peacefully in her sleep June 16, 2020. She was born March 5, 1930, in Bristol, Connecticut to Harry and Mary Monroe. She married William Lloyd on April 25, 1947, who preceded her in death in 2007 after 60 years of marriage.An only child, Jean created her own large family with 9 children, 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and often went out of her way to spend time with them. She served as a leader of her local Boy and Girl Scouts of America troops, guiding her children from Cub Scouts and Brownies to Seniors.Jean worked at a variety of jobs throughout her life, including as a bus dispatcher for the Saratoga School District for 10 years. She also served as a bus driver for the Avant Garde Drum and Bugle Corp, for which she drove teenagers (including her own) all over the state and region to perform and compete. She and the kids affectionately called hers the “mutt bus”.Jean loved to travel. She and her husband, Bill, took their children on many adventures and were always willing to bring their friends along, too. When their children grew up and moved across the country, the couple seized the opportunity to journey farther and visit them. In their later years, Jean and Bill loved being snowbirds, enjoying the winter months with their son in Florida. After Bill’s passing, Jean often traveled with her daughters, exploring the Smokey Mountains, Caribbean, and Alaska.A member of St. Peter’s Church her entire adult life, Jean loved singing in the church choir. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for more than 30 years, and she served as Regent of her local court and as a Region and District Deputy.Jeanalso ran the concession stand for weekly bingo for more than 10 years. She was an ethusiastic bingo lady, and she enjoyed playing the slot machines in Atlantic City, too.Everyone was welcome in Jean’s house and in her family. She always had a meal ready and would never let anyone go hungry. An avid reader, Jean was happy to chat about books, particularly Harry Potter, with anyone who was willing. Her generous heart and kind spirit shone in everything she did.Jean is sorely missed and survived by her children: Mary Brooks, Elizabeth Twiss, Joan Barrett, William (Laurie) Lloyd Jr., Robert (Amber) Lloyd, Peter Lloyd, Therese Gillis, Ellen Lloyd, and Donna (Mario) Romero; her 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-elizabeth-lloyd
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.