|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Jean Marie Ford, 89, formerly of Saratoga Springs, passed away on September 9, 2019 in Leominster, Massachusetts surrounded by her family.Born in Oneonta, NY on July 27, 1930, Jean was the daughter of the late Charles and Jean (Southern) Camarro. Raised in Saratoga Springs, Jean graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1949 and married Douglas Ford on November 12, 1949. She was active in the Saratoga County Drum and Bugle Corp. and president of the Mother’s Club at St. Peter’s Academy.Jean was employed by the Saratoga County Board of Elections, starting as a clerk in 1970, then as Democratic Elections Commissioner from 1995 until her retirement in 2000.Jean was active in the Democratic Party for several years. She served as secretary for both the Saratoga County and Saratoga Springs Democratic committees, committeewoman for the 108th Assembly District of the Democratic State Committee and helped organize the Saratoga County Democratic Women’s Club. Jean was a delegate for the 1976 Democratic National Convention that nominated Jimmy Carter for president.Jean started knitting Red Cross squares when she was just nine years old and gifted hundreds of mittens, sweaters and baby blankets for friends and family. She was an active member of the Wilton Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards, reading, sewing, trips to Cape Cod and most importantly, spending time with her family.Jean leaves behind four children, Deborah Mathieu and her husband William of Leominster, MA; Denise Wortman and her husband Barry, also of Leominster, MA; Charles Ford and his wife Marlise of Gansevoort, NY; and Lori Ford of Westfield, MA. She was “Mammy” to 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter. She is survived by her brother Dennis; brother-in-law, George Weldon; sister-in-law, Pat Camarro; goddaughter, Karen Stetkar, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, brothers James, Vincent and Charles and sisters Elizabeth and Patricia.Services for Jean will be held Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Baptist Church, 755 Saratoga Rd., Wilton with burial immediately following at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave., Saratoga Springs.Donations in Jean's memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-marie-ford
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 18, 2019