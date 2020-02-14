|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Jean-Marie Jensen Crocker, a long-time resident of Saratoga Springs, NY, died peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by those she loved.Born March 8, 1923 in Winston-Salem North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Helene (Sweney) Jensen. She attended schools in Swampscott, Massachusetts and graduated from the School of English at Simmons College in Boston in 1944. After graduation she worked in a publicity firm that handled institutional and charitable accounts.She married Denton Winslow Crocker on February 23, 1946 upon his return from service in the Pacific during WWII. They moved to Ithaca while he studied for his doctoral degree at Cornell University and during this time their first two children were born. They also lived in Amherst, Massachusetts and later in Waterville, Maine where two more children were born. In 1960 she moved to Saratoga Springs when her husband assumed the position of chair of the Biology Department at Skidmore College.As a writer Jean-Marie authored poetry, essays and short stories which were published in literary magazines and newspapers. She also wrote a full-length book, “Son of the Cold War”, a combined historical account of the era and memoir of the life of their son, Denton Winslow Crocker, Jr., who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1966. The memoir was an integral part of the research done for the documentary, “The Vietnam War”, by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick of Florentine Films. Being a Gold Star mother, she also participated as an interviewee in the documentary which was released in 2017.Jean-Marie had many interests, in particular literature, history, music and art. She was a knowledgeable gardener and shared with her husband a love of the natural world. She found pleasure in cooking and sharing meals with friends and family. One of her fondest pastimes was her regular get-togethers with her very dear friends at their Craft Group over the past fifty year.A devoted mother to her four children, she was active in the pursuits they followed, especially church, Scout work and school activities. In the 1970’s with her husband she was one of the founders of the ecumenical volunteer organization FISH, that for several years provided a variety of social services for the community. She was a member of Bethesda Episcopal Church for 60 years and also was a member of the Saratoga Springs Historical Society, Saratoga County Council of the Arts and SPAC.Her greatest joy was in the love of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her son, Denton Winslow, Jr, she was predeceased by Denton, her husband of 66 years, her parents and her brother The Reverend Andrew Jensen.She is survived by a daughter, Carol H. Crocker of Niskayuna, a son Randy Crocker (Michael Whitton) of Greenfield, and a daughter Candace J. Warren (George) of Bethel, CT; as well as three grandchildren, Tessa M. Berryman of Niskayuna, Daniel C. Warren and Jacob A. Warren of Bethel, CT and three great grandchildren. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Lura Ann Jensen of White Bear Lake, MN, a niece Helene Grabow of Baltimore, MD and a nephew, Daniel Jensen of Denver, CO.The family wishes to express gratitude to the women at Home Instead who gave our mother kind assistance, and exceptional compassion over the last few years. In particular we thank Judy Walden who was a devoted and caring aid for six years.There will be a service of Holy Communion held at Bethesda Episcopal Church at 11:30am on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Friday (Feb. 21) from 5 to 7om at the Burke/Bussing Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Private burial will be in Greenridge Cemetery at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to Mercy House at https://mercyhousesaratoga.org/how-to-help/Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-marie-jensen-crocker
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 16, 2020