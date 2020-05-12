Jean Mary Nanof
1936 - 2020
Stillwater, Saratoga County - Jean Mary Nanof of Castle Drive passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side. She was 83.Born in Worcester, MA on October 26, 1936, daughter of the late William B. and Edith Mae (Holmes) Gailey. She is the wife of Theodore V. Nanof whom she married on August 31, 1957 in her hometown.Jean was a proud homemaker and her life was devoted to family and friends. Sheloved playing cards and baking for her family. She traveled all over the country with her husband, Ted and they enjoyed spending time in Florida and trips to Hampton Beach, NH for yearly family gatherings. She collected seashells and loved the ocean. Jean was also proud to have become a true Mainer where she developed a true Downeast accent over the course of her more than 30 years living on the coast of Maine in Prospect Harbor.Survivors in addition to her beloved husband, Theodore, include their children, Edie (Len) Kellogg of Stillwater, John (Laura) Nanof of Goffstown, NH and Tim (Christina) Nanof of Beallsville, MD, a sister Shirley Shepeluk, her adoring grandchildren Jenn, Curt and Dan Kellogg, Nicole, Kristen, Quinton and Xander Nanof as well as her great grandchildren Shaina, Cloe, Caleb Masker and Justin Cook.She is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Foley.Due to current restrictions, a private service will be conducted on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Hoosic Valley Community Church, Schaghticoke with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be a public celebration of Jean’s life at a later date.Kindly consider a donation to her church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 11 Park Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605 in loving memory of Jean Nanof.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-mary-nanof


Published in The Saratogian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
