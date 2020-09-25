1/
Jeanne Anne Crooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saratoga Springs – Jeanne Anne Crooks of Lakewood Drive passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with her husband, James, by her side. She was 78. Jeanne was born on October 22, 1941 in Saratoga Springs. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Wink Hickey. As a child, Jeanne attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and was a graduate from Saratoga Springs High School. From there she began a career as a receptionist for local attorney offices. Eventually she would marry the love of her life, James Crooks. The two lived a simple life together, appreciating the small things in life that really matter. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Clement's Church, 23l Lake Ave. by the Very Reverend James Ebert. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement's Outreach Program, c/o St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-anne-crooks


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved