Jeanne C. Brooks
BALLSTON SPA: Jeanne C. Brooks, age 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing.She was born on September 2, 1923 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Antoinette Agosta.Jeanne graduated from Saratoga Springs High School.Jeanne worked at Van Raalte Mill for years before working at The Saratogian Newspaper.Jeanne enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball. She also enjoyed being outside and could often be found riding her bike, raking leaves or shoveling snow throughout her neighborhood.She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia LaFarr; her daughter-in-law, Janice Brooks; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brooks, and her son, Rodney Brooks.A private service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York followed by the interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-c-brooks

Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
