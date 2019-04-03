The Saratogian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
For more information about
Jeanne LaFarr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne LaFarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. LaFarr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne M. LaFarr Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY – Jeanne M. LaFarr, 73, passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a short illness.Born on October 30, 1945 in Corinth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve (Foster) Kendall. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Thurheimer and Karen Sullivan.Jeanne was raised in Spier Falls and later in South Glens Falls. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls with continued education at BOCES for Small Engine Repair and Computers as well as an EKG course at Saratoga Hospital. Jeanne worked at various Saratoga establishments including Jamesway, Bakers, Dept. Store, Lantern Lodge Restaurant, Saratoga Hospital, Saratogian Newspaper, Dehn’s Florist and Want-Ad Digest. Her passions were her family and her love for the city of Saratoga. Through the years she enjoyed her son’s participation in sports and their continued success in life. Continuing the tradition, she enjoyed her grandchildren’s endeavors both on and off the field.Survivors include her two sons Peter J. (Dawn) LaFarr, Jr. of Fort Edward and Stephen (Tammy) LaFarr of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren Stephen Z. (Danielle), Brett T. (Brittany Scarincio), Dylan J., Chad T., Haley L., Trent M. and Nicole M.; great-grandchildren Cadence J. Wells and Taylor C. LaFarr; sister Nancy Kendall of South Carolina and brother Michael Kendall of Moreau, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8pm Friday, April 5, 2019, with a funeral service at 7pm, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-m-lafarr
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now