Saratoga Springs, NY – Jeanne M. LaFarr, 73, passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a short illness.Born on October 30, 1945 in Corinth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve (Foster) Kendall. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Thurheimer and Karen Sullivan.Jeanne was raised in Spier Falls and later in South Glens Falls. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls with continued education at BOCES for Small Engine Repair and Computers as well as an EKG course at Saratoga Hospital. Jeanne worked at various Saratoga establishments including Jamesway, Bakers, Dept. Store, Lantern Lodge Restaurant, Saratoga Hospital, Saratogian Newspaper, Dehn's Florist and Want-Ad Digest. Her passions were her family and her love for the city of Saratoga. Through the years she enjoyed her son's participation in sports and their continued success in life. Continuing the tradition, she enjoyed her grandchildren's endeavors both on and off the field.Survivors include her two sons Peter J. (Dawn) LaFarr, Jr. of Fort Edward and Stephen (Tammy) LaFarr of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren Stephen Z. (Danielle), Brett T. (Brittany Scarincio), Dylan J., Chad T., Haley L., Trent M. and Nicole M.; great-grandchildren Cadence J. Wells and Taylor C. LaFarr; sister Nancy Kendall of South Carolina and brother Michael Kendall of Moreau, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8pm Friday, April 5, 2019, with a funeral service at 7pm, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 4, 2019