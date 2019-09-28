|
Jeffrey S. Redwine, age 47 of Ballston Spa, New York, passed away on September 23, 2019.Beloved son of Randall R. and Donna M. (nee King). He is also survived by his lifelong friend Judi VanBuren-Cramer and his loyal dog Case.Jeff was a retail manager for Christmas Tree Shoppes, Pet Company and AC Moore. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Persian Gulf War, member of the American Legion and was an avid hiker and fisherman.All services are under the direction of Penn Jersey Cremation Solutions. Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (Tunnel2towers.org) or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, (mdanderson.org). http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-s-redwine
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 29, 2019