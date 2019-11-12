|
|
Jenee M. (Jaynes) Erchak, 75, of Hingham, MA, formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY, died October 12, 2019. She had worked for many years for the Capital District Developmental Disabilities Services Office until retirement. She had traveled the world both as a young child during her father’s tours of duty in the Air Force and spent a year living with a tribe in Liberia. Jenee’s favorite place in the world was her family’s camp in the Northwest Angle on the Lake of the Woods in Minnesota. She settled in Saratoga Springs and spent much of her life there until recently moving to Hingham MA to be closer to her family. Jenee was the loving mother of Alexei Erchak and his wife Lauren Massingham of North Easton, MA and Ivan Erchak of NY; dear grandmother of Sonja, Clover, Ethan, Mason, and Zachary; and the sister of Linda Conlin of VA. Respectfully, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jenee’s name may be made to the Histio Cure Foundation at www.histiocure.org. This foundation is dedicated to curing a rare pediatric cancer that afflicted her beloved grandson Mason. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jenee-m-jaynes-erchak
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 13, 2019