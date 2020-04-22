|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Jennie Agnes Ebert, age 97, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center with her family at her side.She was born on March 15, 1923 in Rovne, Czechoslovakia, the daughter of the late Joseph Kubish and Johanna KrajicekKubish.Jennie was a supervisor for New York State Social Services for many years prior to retiring.She enjoyed gardening, yard work and spending time with family, especially her big dogs, Penny and Maggie.Jennie is survived by her sons, Thomas Ebert (Lynn), Henry Ebert (Julie), Michael Ebert (Debra); daughters, Mary Strong (Gary Palmes), Kathleen Dunn (Patrick), Linda Greppo (Lou); eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly, especially her friend Pat Design Dorey.She is preceded in death byher husband, Henry Ebert, three sisters, and two brothers.A funeral service and calling hours will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.Interment will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennie-agnes-ebert
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 23, 2020