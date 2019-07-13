Home

Schuylerville - Jesse Canfield, 72, a longtime resident of Schuylerville passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his son’s home in Scotia, surrounded by his family.Born April 26, 1947 in Troy, NY he was the son of the late Jesse and Florence Morey Camfield.Jesse was a US Army veteran and had served from 1966-1969. He owned his own towing business, Canfield Auto Parts for many years. He enjoyed spending time at Cumberland Farms drinking coffee, scratching lotto tickets and flirting with the girls. He was very friendly, always stopping to say hi, and helping anyone in need. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Survivors include his 4 sons, Jimmy (Nicole) Canfield of Scotia, Jesse (Jessica) Canfield of NC, Ethan (Marguerite) Canfield of FL, and Steve Canfield of NC; 2 daughters, Laura (Eric) Thompson and Jamie Hotaling of Saratoga Springs; 3 sisters, Debbie Manney of Greenwich, Patsy Harris of Saratoga Springs, and Mary Ali of Lancaster, PA; 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 20, 2019 for a visitation from 10-12pm at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jesse-canfield
Published in The Saratogian on July 14, 2019
