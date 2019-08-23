|
Greenfield Center, NYJoan Fagan Fonseca, of Greenfield Center, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was 89. The first baby born in Hazleton, PA in the year 1930, she grew up in nearby Weatherly.She was predeceased by her parents Marvin and Katherine Fagan, and her brother Eugene Fagan.Her husband John dos Reis Fonseca predeceased her in 2008; they would have been married for 70 years later this month. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen F. Baldwin, Patricia F. Fonseca, and Gwendolyn F. Elphick and her husband Tomas; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.As a young woman of 19, Joan married John and became fluent in Portuguese to better connect with his family. In their early married life, Joan worked full-time as a legal secretary while John attended Law School. She exercised her broad intellect by excelling in her professional life as Insurance Broker, Lecturer at Mohawk Valley Community College, Computer Programmer, and Editor and Programmed Instruction Writer at Hamilton Research Associates. A skilled writer, she also put her talents to use as a contributor to the US Air Force Management Education Program and the US Army Artillery & Missile School Artillery Course. She later returned to formal education and earned her B.S. from Syracuse University. Her wide-ranging abilities and achievements were recognized by her inclusion in the World Who’s Who of Women. With the birth of her children, Joan’s focus shifted to motherhood, nurturing and encouraging her three daughters. She was an active PTA member and deeply involved in her children’s education. A true naturalist, Joan had a love of all wild things, and as an artist created many beautiful pieces for her home.Joan was adored for her kindness and sense of humor by all who met her. Her last years were spent as a beloved resident at Wesley Health Care, and her family is immeasurably grateful for the love and excellent care she received there. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the “Wesley Foundation in memory of Joan Fonseca” c/o Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A memorial service will be held from 3 to 4 pm on Saturday, September 21, in the Activities Room at Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-fonseca
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019