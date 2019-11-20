|
|
Stillwater - Joel Bentley, 27, of Stillwater passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at his home of natural causes.He is the son of Jesse and Chris Bentley of Stillwater, brother to Jessica (Nate) Bentley-Brockway of Stillwater, Carla Bentley of Stillwater and Chrisy (Jeremy) Bentley Blanchard of Corinth. He was the loving and proud uncle to Kaylee Bentley-Price, Mallory Bentley-Brockway, Makayla Bentley-Brockway and Lila Bentley. Joel’s nieces were the light of his life, always putting a smile on his face.After leaving his many friends at Walmart, Joel joined his father in the flooring installation business. He gave his all in everything he did.Joel had a big heart and was never unkind to anyone. There wasn’t a person who Joel met on his journey through life who didn’t like his sense of humor and kind ways.In addition to his parents, sisters, and nieces, Joel is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and long-time friends Patrick Mott and Fred Guilefuss. Joel also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Bear and Boomer.A memorial service will be held in Joel’s honor at the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church, 466 NY-32 in Quaker Springs on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1pm. A private burial will be held in the spring.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 4255 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joel-bentley
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 21, 2019