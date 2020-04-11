|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Johanna Clausen, age 95, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Saratoga Springs with her family at her side.She was born on March 28, 1925 in Oevenum, Germany, the daughter of the late Wilhelm Paulsen and Nomine Petersen Paulsen.She loved to knit and crochet and made beautiful socks, scarves, doll clothes and blankets for all.Johanna is survived by her sons, Peter Clausen (Patricia), John Clausen (Lisa); daughter, Marion Clausen-Brackett (Scott); brother, Walter Paulsen; sisters, Jenny Von Bobrucky, Ingrid Dirkson; grandchildren, Jennifer Cooper (Dane), Kristen Clausen, Heidi Orr, Tricia Clausen, Adam Orr (Kateri), Katrina Allen, Lindsay Brackett, Lacey Brackett, 19 great grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl O. Clausen (March 24, 2000).A graveside service will be held at a future date at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.A special thank you to Margaret Jones (Hospice Nurse), The Community Hospice and Karen Buczkowski (Social Worker) for their compassion and kindness during this difficult time.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/johanna-clausen
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 12, 2020