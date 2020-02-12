|
|
Providence - John A. Agnew, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 2, 1932, he was the son of John and Catherine Agnew. He was a lifelong resident of Ballston Spa and never lost his love for his hometown.He was a US Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked at Scotia Navy Depot before relocating to Philadelphia, PA where he continued to pursue a career with the Federal Government. He retired as Chief of Administrative Services in a branch of the Defense Mapping Agency.He was predeceased by his parents John and Catherine, his loving wife Marilyn, his brothers Robert, Malcolm and Ronald and his sister Vyrl “Nickie” Agnew. John is survived by his sister Rose Pratt of Saratoga Springs and many nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where John will be laid to rest with the love of his life Marilyn.The family would like to thank the entire staff at Saratoga Hospital for making John so comfortable and cared for in his final days. They would also like to thank “Kindred at Home” nurses for taking such good care of him over the last few years.Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the or the .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-a-agnew
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 13, 2020