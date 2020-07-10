January 23, 1933-July 23, 2019On July 23, 2019, Dr. John Albert Behrmann III, passed away peacefully at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. The family expresses its sincere gratitude to the staff of Wesley and Community Hospice who provided excellent and compassionate care, with lots of good humor, during the twilight of his life. Many thanks also to the staff of Home Instead for years of support. He was buoyed during his last years by his kind and generous longtime friends, Dr. Arthur Isenberg and Dr. James Murray. Ray Laura is fondly remembered for the companionship he extended to Dr. Behrmann.Born in Orange, New Jersey, Dr. Behrmann graduated from Wake Forrest University and received a degree in dentistry from McGill University. He pursued his athletic aspirations as a halfback for both collegiate football teams and remained a passionate football fan throughout his life. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve through 1964. Upon settling in Saratoga Springs in the early 1960s, he established a private dentistry practice. He was proud to provide care to several generations of patients in the city. Dr. Behrmann loved horses and enjoyed many hobbies that the Adirondack region offered including skiing, polo and harness racing.The death of his son, John Edward Behrmann, in a car accident in 1984 was a source of great sadness during his life. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Hellmich, her husband Nicolas Fiszman, and grandchildren John Edward and Nathalie Rose M., as well as his six siblings: Jane Tirrell, Rose Mahedy Fernekes, Jerome Behrmann, James Behrmann, Joseph Behrmann and Patricia Anton. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-albert-behrmann-iii