John Albert "Ted" Butler
1928 - 2020
Franklin, TN - John Albert “Ted” Butler passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his residence in Franklin, TN, with his loving family by his side. He was 91 years old. Born December 26, 1928 in Watervliet, NY, he was the son of the late James and Lucille Rixon Butler.While raising 8 children, Ted served as the comptroller for Skidmore College for 28 years, retiring in 1985. A few of his many accomplishments include: -U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War serving 32 months in the Far East -Siena College graduate 1959 -Lifelong member of Knights of Columbus of Saratoga Springs. Council 246 PGK + PFN, past Grand Knight and past Faithful Navigator and bingo caller of Knights of Columbus -Lifelong member of the Elks Club BPOE. -Promoter of present BOCES education for Saratoga area -Commissioner of Finance, City of Saratoga Springs, 3 terms -Helped facilitate the purchase and placement of the historic carousel currently located in Congress Park from Kaydeross Park -Served on the Saratoga Springs School Board of Education, 5 years, was instrumental in relocating Saratoga Springs H.S. to its current location. -Chairman of Steering Committee for Preservation of Parochial Secondary Education in Saratoga County (Monsignor Burns Endowment Fund Steering Committee to continue St. Peters H.S. as Saratoga Central Catholic High School) -Comptroller and Budget Officer of Skidmore College 28 years; instrumental in relocating Skidmore College from old campus located on Union Avenue to the current campus on North Broadway -Vice President Saratoga Springs Chamber of Commerce -Chairman of Saratoga County March of Dimes Campaign -Divisional Chairman for Saratoga Hospital Fund Drive -Founder of Saratoga Youth Committee that later became The Saratoga Youth Commission. -Member of the Mental Health Transitional Housing Board.Ted always said that his most favorite and truly cherished accomplishment was being able to marry the love of his life Ellen, who together through their loving relationship created the most loving, understanding and encouraging home that their eight children could be raised. His children all enthusiastically agree!Ted was predeceased in death by his wife Ellen, his brothers, James Butler and Gerald Butler, son-in-law, Robert Topping and nephew Gary Butler. Survivors include his eight children, Denis Butler, Daniel Butler, Debra Topping, Dawn (Walter) Cassidy, Donna (Rick) Brayman, David (Peppy) Butler, Deidre (Ben) Eberle and Dean Butler. He is also survived by his brother, Joe (Barbara) Butler, and sister’s in-law, Helen Butler and Leona Butler, 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.To view his service please visit John (Ted) Butler’s Facebook page. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-albert-ted-butler



Published in The Saratogian from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM J. BURKE & SONS/BUSSING & CUNNIFF FUNERAL HOMES
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
(518) 584-5373
May 20, 2020
To all of the Butler Family: I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. He was a truly remarkable man - and so many wonderful accomplishments, including saving our beloved St. Peter's High School. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to all of you. My Mother Zoe is 104 years young, and I know that every day that you have your parents is a gift. Try and take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with your Mom in Heaven.
Sincerely, Carole Jean and Zoe Flanagan
Carole Jean Flanagan
Friend
May 19, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Ted at Tampa Bay Downs the last eight years. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing and my condolences goes out to the entire family.
Darren Kreski
Friend
May 16, 2020
I remember so many good times at the Village Inn with Ted and Ellen. Always a kind and gentlemen. Please accept my sincere condolences! May he RIP.
Frank Mihakek
Friend
May 15, 2020
Debbie and family, I am so sorry about your Dad. I met him when he was in our hospital, I went over to visit the floor he was on while at work one day. I told him I worked with Deb and I could tell how incredibly proud he was of you Deb. While talking with him, it was like I known him a long time as he was such a friendly man. I know he will be greatly missed by many people and and especially his family.
Sue Ann Lee
May 15, 2020
Denis, I am truly sad in reading of the passing of your Dad. Your Dad was a great man and truly cared about the city he lived and served. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.
Thomas Andreadakis
Friend
May 14, 2020
Don & I are so incredibly proud to have come to know and love your family. We thank God for Ted and Ellen for their lives, especially for the children they were so proud of. God bless and keep you all, safe and healthy and strong in your love for family.
Don and Joyce Eberle
Family
May 14, 2020
RIP my friend, thank you for being such a great friend, father, and just an all around great man that you where, you will be greatly missed by all of us, it will not be the same without you, until we meet again , save a spot for me love you Pat Cassidy
Patricia Cassidy
Family
May 13, 2020
Shipmate you stand relieved.we have the watch. Ring the Ships Bell: Disbursing Clerk Second Class Butler departing.
Michael Lynett USN (Ret) / SPA '55
Friend
May 13, 2020
Heartfelt Sympathy to Family and FriendsMay God Comfort You All At this Very Difficult TimeRest In Peace
Holly& Chris Vanderbogart
Friend
May 13, 2020
Such warm memories of hanging at The Butler Home. And when I say Home, it is exactly what all of us felt as we walked through their doors. So many of us were welcomed in and Mr. Butler always had a kind smile. Ted and Ellen were second parents to a lot of us as teenagers. I am so grateful to have had so many moments full of simple laughter under their roof. Thank you with heartfelt sympathy to one of the best of the best. A true genuine Family Man. A great community leader. His contributions as a whole will always be part of a Saratoga legacy. With thoughts, prayers, and love to all of the Butler Family.
Sue Jeffreys
Friend
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
Even though we can not be near you ;we want you all to know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Uncle Ted and Aunt Ellen will always have a special place in our hearts, as well as all you do. Our deepest sympathy. Love always Andy and Debbie
Andy Butler
Family
May 13, 2020
Dawn, Walt, Sydney, Alex, and Colton... I am so sorry for your loss. The obituary was so nicely written. It would have been nice to have known him. You are all in my thoughts during this time.
Jennifer Roshong
Family
May 13, 2020
Helen Butler called to let me know that youre father had passed away. I never got to know everyone very well, but the beauty of your family was always there when I did get to see you. I just want all of you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Sincerely, Margaret Butler Ziegler, Cleveland, OH, Mary Ellen Butler Cahill, Indianapolis, IN and Anne Butler Collins, Dallas,TX.
May 13, 2020
What a guy. I thoroughly enjoyed the talks we had at the gatherings where we both had the pleasure of attending. His knowledge of old Saratoga was spot on and fascinating. Great man.
Sympathies to the whole and I mean lots of you. Butler Clan.
Jeff Forbes
Friend
May 13, 2020
A better man will never be found on this earth. Such a devoted man to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed, but know he will be forever in our hearts.
Charlie Harriet Harvatt
Friend
May 13, 2020
I am sorry for your loss.

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Vivat Jesus! (KofC FS 4598)
Glenn Nead
May 13, 2020
I spent most of high school at the Butler house and Mrs and Mr Butler were always welcoming and great to be around. Take comfort that they are together now and how blessed you all were to have them. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jay Devivo
Friend
May 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear about your dad. Thinking of you during this difficult time. Love, Prayers and Strength. Leslie Weiss Simonian
Leslie Weiss Simonian
Friend
May 12, 2020
Debbie, it is clear your dad was an amazing man and will be missed. I know he raised one beautiful daughter inside and out. I am privileged to be your friend . You and your family are in my prayers
Winona McLamb
Friend
May 12, 2020
If you are lucky you will meet a few really special people in your life and Ted Butler was one of them. The Butler family were wonderful neighbors for many many years and I am fortunate to have them as life long friends. Sending love to the entire family. May Ted Butler rest in peace. He had a wonderful full life.
Jim Dorsey
Friend
May 12, 2020
To Ted's family: So sorry to hear of your dad 's passing, we were one of the lucky ones to get to know him and enjoy him and get to see his cute personality and him always being such a gentleman. He will truly be missed. He has left behind his family who all have inherited his best qualities, and will forever be remembered and will cause many a story to be told with many laughs I'm sure. RIP Ted.
Timothy & Rosemary Doyle
Friend
May 12, 2020
We've lost a great man and a great Saratogian. Thanks to Ted and others they managed to save St. Peter's Academy so it could continue as Saratoga Central Catholic. My deepest condolences to his family.
Mary K O'Donnell
Friend
May 12, 2020
A great man. He will be missed. My Dads best friend for over 80 years.
Jim Collins
Friend
May 12, 2020
Teds dedication to family, his community service and lifelong friendships remain the epitome of any life well lived. His strong faith and beliefs have benefitted our country, community, church, education, fraternal organizations, his family and many friends, and many a racetrack! He will he missed, yet genuinely remembered as one of the best. We trust he is at rest with his Creator.
Michele and Mark Phillips
Friend
May 12, 2020
To Ted's Family and Friends,
May peace and comfort find you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
