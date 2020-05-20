To all of the Butler Family: I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. He was a truly remarkable man - and so many wonderful accomplishments, including saving our beloved St. Peter's High School. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to all of you. My Mother Zoe is 104 years young, and I know that every day that you have your parents is a gift. Try and take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with your Mom in Heaven.
Sincerely, Carole Jean and Zoe Flanagan
Franklin, TN - John Albert “Ted” Butler passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his residence in Franklin, TN, with his loving family by his side. He was 91 years old. Born December 26, 1928 in Watervliet, NY, he was the son of the late James and Lucille Rixon Butler.While raising 8 children, Ted served as the comptroller for Skidmore College for 28 years, retiring in 1985. A few of his many accomplishments include: -U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War serving 32 months in the Far East -Siena College graduate 1959 -Lifelong member of Knights of Columbus of Saratoga Springs. Council 246 PGK + PFN, past Grand Knight and past Faithful Navigator and bingo caller of Knights of Columbus -Lifelong member of the Elks Club BPOE. -Promoter of present BOCES education for Saratoga area -Commissioner of Finance, City of Saratoga Springs, 3 terms -Helped facilitate the purchase and placement of the historic carousel currently located in Congress Park from Kaydeross Park -Served on the Saratoga Springs School Board of Education, 5 years, was instrumental in relocating Saratoga Springs H.S. to its current location. -Chairman of Steering Committee for Preservation of Parochial Secondary Education in Saratoga County (Monsignor Burns Endowment Fund Steering Committee to continue St. Peters H.S. as Saratoga Central Catholic High School) -Comptroller and Budget Officer of Skidmore College 28 years; instrumental in relocating Skidmore College from old campus located on Union Avenue to the current campus on North Broadway -Vice President Saratoga Springs Chamber of Commerce -Chairman of Saratoga County March of Dimes Campaign -Divisional Chairman for Saratoga Hospital Fund Drive -Founder of Saratoga Youth Committee that later became The Saratoga Youth Commission. -Member of the Mental Health Transitional Housing Board.Ted always said that his most favorite and truly cherished accomplishment was being able to marry the love of his life Ellen, who together through their loving relationship created the most loving, understanding and encouraging home that their eight children could be raised. His children all enthusiastically agree!Ted was predeceased in death by his wife Ellen, his brothers, James Butler and Gerald Butler, son-in-law, Robert Topping and nephew Gary Butler. Survivors include his eight children, Denis Butler, Daniel Butler, Debra Topping, Dawn (Walter) Cassidy, Donna (Rick) Brayman, David (Peppy) Butler, Deidre (Ben) Eberle and Dean Butler. He is also survived by his brother, Joe (Barbara) Butler, and sister’s in-law, Helen Butler and Leona Butler, 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.To view his service please visit John (Ted) Butler’s Facebook page. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-albert-ted-butler
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 20 to May 21, 2020.