Such warm memories of hanging at The Butler Home. And when I say Home, it is exactly what all of us felt as we walked through their doors. So many of us were welcomed in and Mr. Butler always had a kind smile. Ted and Ellen were second parents to a lot of us as teenagers. I am so grateful to have had so many moments full of simple laughter under their roof. Thank you with heartfelt sympathy to one of the best of the best. A true genuine Family Man. A great community leader. His contributions as a whole will always be part of a Saratoga legacy. With thoughts, prayers, and love to all of the Butler Family.

Sue Jeffreys

Friend